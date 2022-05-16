PageGroup plc (MPGPY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 19th

PageGroup plc (OTC:MPGPY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 14th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.2375 per share on Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th.

PageGroup stock opened at $15.00 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.00 and its 200-day moving average is $15.56. PageGroup has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of PageGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company offers executive search services under the Page Executive brand; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels under the Page Personnel brand; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Outsourcing brand.

