Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OSTR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OSTR – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a drop of 26.7% from the April 15th total of 6,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 35,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSTR. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $168,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $326,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $349,000. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oyster Enterprises Acquisition alerts:

Oyster Enterprises Acquisition stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.78. The stock had a trading volume of 29,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,085. Oyster Enterprises Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.59 and a 52 week high of $9.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.76.

Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media, technology, consumer products, industrials, real estate services, financial services, hospitality, and entertainment sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oyster Enterprises Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.