Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,431,800 shares, an increase of 46.1% from the April 15th total of 979,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 112.7 days.

Shares of OVCHF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,782. Oversea-Chinese Banking has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $9.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.84.

Get Oversea-Chinese Banking alerts:

About Oversea-Chinese Banking (Get Rating)

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited provides financial services in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Greater China, rest of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Global Consumer/Private Banking segment provides products and services to individual customers, including checking accounts, and savings and fixed deposits; housing and other personal loans; credit cards; wealth management products consisting of unit trusts, banc assurance products, and structured deposits; and brokerage services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oversea-Chinese Banking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oversea-Chinese Banking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.