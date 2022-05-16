Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.00-$13.00 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.00 billion-$11.00 billion.Oshkosh also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.00-$6.00 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI cut shares of Oshkosh from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oshkosh from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $114.29.

Oshkosh stock opened at $88.12 on Monday. Oshkosh has a 52 week low of $85.93 and a 52 week high of $137.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.36.

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 3.84%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 33.41%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSK. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 17.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 618,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,292,000 after purchasing an additional 90,835 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 12.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 674,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,068,000 after purchasing an additional 76,717 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 473,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,367,000 after acquiring an additional 46,883 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 1st quarter valued at about $786,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,546,000 after acquiring an additional 7,456 shares during the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

