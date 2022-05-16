Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.00-$6.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.60. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Oshkosh also updated its FY 2025 guidance to $11.00-$13.00 EPS.

OSK traded down $0.83 on Monday, hitting $87.29. 843,020 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 666,578. Oshkosh has a one year low of $85.39 and a one year high of $137.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.51.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 3.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oshkosh will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is 33.41%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OSK. Raymond James reduced their price target on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Bank of America cut shares of Oshkosh from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $117.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oshkosh from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oshkosh presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $114.29.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Oshkosh by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.