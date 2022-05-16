Orion Protocol Market Capitalization Achieves $46.16 Million (ORN)

Orion Protocol (ORN) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 16th. One Orion Protocol coin can now be purchased for $1.35 or 0.00004566 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Orion Protocol has traded 30.4% lower against the US dollar. Orion Protocol has a total market capitalization of $46.16 million and $4.62 million worth of Orion Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Orion Protocol alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,587.56 or 1.00039211 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003383 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003377 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002289 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.89 or 0.00107713 BTC.

Orion Protocol Profile

Orion Protocol (CRYPTO:ORN) is a coin. It was first traded on July 13th, 2020. Orion Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,146,255 coins. The official website for Orion Protocol is www.orionprotocol.io/orn . Orion Protocol’s official Twitter account is @orion_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Orion Protocol’s official message board is blog.orionprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “At the core of Orion Protocol is the ORN token. Orion has ensured deep utility of the token across the entire protocol, integrating it into all main transactions to take the form of an internal currency or utility token. Orion Terminal seamlessly aggregates bottomless liquidity from all major exchanges, centralized + decentralized: providing rich trading tools in one easy to use platform. Following a hack on KuCoin Exchange, Orion Protocol has reissued ORN tokens via a token swap, with automatic distribution of new tokens to all ORN holders. A number of assets held on KuCoin were affected, including 3.8 million ORN and Orion Protocol decided to reissue all ORN tokens 1:1 via a token swap. Find all info regarding the ORN token swap here. “

Buying and Selling Orion Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orion Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orion Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orion Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orion Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orion Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.