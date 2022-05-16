Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $20.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. operates as a supplier of Carbon Black. It offers products for Coatings, Printing Inks, Polymers, Rubber and other applications. Orion operates in two segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Company’s Gas Blacks, Furnace Blacks and Specialty Carbon Blacks tint, colorize and enhance the performance of plastics, paints and coatings, inks and toners, adhesives and sealants, tires, and manufactured rubber goods such as automotive belts and hoses. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.20.

NYSE:OEC opened at $17.19 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.83 and its 200-day moving average is $17.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.51. Orion Engineered Carbons has a 52 week low of $14.05 and a 52 week high of $21.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.64.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 33.42%. The firm had revenue of $484.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Orion Engineered Carbons will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.021 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. Orion Engineered Carbons’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.39%.

In related news, Director Kerry A. Galvin acquired 6,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.58 per share, with a total value of $102,049.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Glajch acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.03 per share, with a total value of $85,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 74,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,141,409 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 86.4% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,857,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $88,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251,199 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,999,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $73,438,000 after acquiring an additional 73,232 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 9.3% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,711,709 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,276,000 after acquiring an additional 315,943 shares in the last quarter. Inherent Group LP grew its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Inherent Group LP now owns 1,799,116 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,032,000 after acquiring an additional 130,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,198,738 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,009,000 after acquiring an additional 6,174 shares in the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

