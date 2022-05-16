OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

NASDAQ:OPHC opened at $4.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.35. The stock has a market cap of $19.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. OptimumBank has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $7.27.

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. OptimumBank had a net margin of 48.13% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The company had revenue of $3.77 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC lifted its position in OptimumBank by 676.3% during the first quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 132,850 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 115,736 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its position in OptimumBank by 210.3% during the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 44,673 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 30,278 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OptimumBank during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in OptimumBank in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of OptimumBank by 7.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 157,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 11,101 shares in the last quarter. 5.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial, land and construction, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs.

