OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
NASDAQ:OPHC opened at $4.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.35. The stock has a market cap of $19.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. OptimumBank has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $7.27.
OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. OptimumBank had a net margin of 48.13% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The company had revenue of $3.77 million during the quarter.
OptimumBank Company Profile (Get Rating)
OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial, land and construction, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs.
