OpenOcean Price Tops $0.0441 on Top Exchanges (OOE)

OpenOcean (OOE) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 16th. OpenOcean has a total market capitalization of $6.61 million and $4.61 million worth of OpenOcean was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, OpenOcean has traded down 37.8% against the U.S. dollar. One OpenOcean coin can now be purchased for about $0.0441 or 0.00000147 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003321 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001402 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.76 or 0.00521195 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00036651 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53,637.27 or 1.78334908 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008543 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004698 BTC.

OpenOcean Coin Profile

OpenOcean’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,895,377 coins. OpenOcean’s official Twitter account is @OpenOceanGlobal

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenOcean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OpenOcean should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OpenOcean using one of the exchanges listed above.

