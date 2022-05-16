Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Shares Sold by Thornburg Investment Management Inc.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 253,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,018 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned 0.20% of Open Lending worth $5,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LPRO. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Open Lending in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Open Lending by 234.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Open Lending by 97.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Open Lending in the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in Open Lending in the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPRO traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.11. 14,818 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 818,676. Open Lending Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.88 and a fifty-two week high of $44.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.42. The company has a current ratio of 17.78, a quick ratio of 16.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Open Lending ( NASDAQ:LPRO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $50.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 million. Open Lending had a net margin of 44.00% and a return on equity of 37.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Open Lending Co. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LPRO. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Open Lending in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Open Lending from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Open Lending from $16.50 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Open Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Open Lending from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and non-bank auto finance companies and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

