Ontex Group (OTCMKTS:ONXXF) Upgraded to “Neutral” at Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Ontex Group (OTCMKTS:ONXXF – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Oddo Bhf currently has €8.00 ($8.42) price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ONXXF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Ontex Group from €7.50 ($7.89) to €6.00 ($6.32) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Ontex Group from €11.50 ($12.11) to €10.50 ($11.05) in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Ontex Group from €9.00 ($9.47) to €6.80 ($7.16) in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.06.

Get Ontex Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ONXXF opened at $7.51 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.31. Ontex Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.65 and a fifty-two week high of $11.30.

Ontex Group NV provides personal hygiene solutions for baby, feminine, and adult care in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, the Americas, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Italy, France, and internationally. It offers baby care products, such as baby diapers and pants, and wet wipes under the Baby Pants, Bbtips, Bio Baby, Chicolastics, Canbebe, Cremer Disney, Helen Harper, Kiddies, Little Big Change, Moltex, Pom Pom, Sapeka, and Mônica brands; and feminine care products, including sanitary towels, panty liners, and tampons under the Fiore, Mia, NAT, Sincere, and Silhouette brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ontex Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ontex Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.