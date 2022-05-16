Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTLC) Short Interest Update

Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTLC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a growth of 65.4% from the April 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 233,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS OTLC opened at $0.20 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.19. Oncotelic Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $0.34.

Oncotelic Therapeutics Company Profile

Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing drugs for the treatment of orphan oncology indications. The company's lead product candidate is OT-101, an antisense against TGF-beta, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for pancreatic cancer and glioblastoma, as well as develops OT-101 for the treatment of various viruses, including severe acute respiratory syndrome and coronavirus.

