Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTLC) Short Interest Update

Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTLC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a growth of 65.4% from the April 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 233,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS OTLC opened at $0.20 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.19. Oncotelic Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $0.34.
Oncotelic Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
