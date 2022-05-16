OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) Given New $1.40 Price Target at Piper Sandler

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $1.80 to $1.40 in a research report issued on Sunday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.89% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OncoCyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of OncoCyte from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of OncoCyte from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.90.

OCX traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.13. 518,281 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 646,439. The company has a market cap of $112.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.87. OncoCyte has a 52-week low of $1.09 and a 52-week high of $6.25.

OncoCyte ( NYSEAMERICAN:OCX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. OncoCyte had a negative net margin of 877.80% and a negative return on equity of 47.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that OncoCyte will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other OncoCyte news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 6,003,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.33 per share, for a total transaction of $7,984,990.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 23,353,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,060,417.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ronald Asbury Andrews acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.28 per share, with a total value of $64,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 6,125,252 shares of company stock valued at $8,137,390. Company insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Broadwood Capital Inc. lifted its stake in OncoCyte by 3.4% in the third quarter. Broadwood Capital Inc. now owns 17,349,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,766,000 after acquiring an additional 573,461 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of OncoCyte by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,993,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,834,000 after buying an additional 624,410 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of OncoCyte by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,986,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,940,000 after buying an additional 90,534 shares during the last quarter. Defender Capital LLC. lifted its position in shares of OncoCyte by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 2,562,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,001,000 after buying an additional 345,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of OncoCyte by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,219,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after buying an additional 62,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

