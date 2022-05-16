Omni (OMNI) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $133.00

Omni (OMNI) traded 17.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. One Omni coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.47 or 0.00007912 BTC on major exchanges. Omni has a total market cap of $1.39 million and $133.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Omni has traded down 17.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00000296 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002847 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.74 or 0.00226978 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00015991 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002883 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005898 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Omni Profile

OMNI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,344 coins and its circulating supply is 563,028 coins. The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Buying and Selling Omni

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

