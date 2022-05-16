Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $97.16

Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $97.16 and last traded at $99.20, with a volume of 8464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.39.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Omega Flex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Omega Flex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.60 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.39.

Omega Flex ( NASDAQ:OFLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $35.46 million during the quarter. Omega Flex had a return on equity of 43.67% and a net margin of 19.46%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. Omega Flex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.81%.

In other Omega Flex news, Director Stewart B. Reed sold 40,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.72, for a total transaction of $5,580,001.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OFLX. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Omega Flex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Omega Flex by 100.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Omega Flex by 322.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in Omega Flex during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Omega Flex in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000.

Omega Flex Company Profile (NASDAQ:OFLX)

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in North America and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings, as well as its fittings; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

