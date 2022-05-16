Olympia Financial Group (TSE:OLY) Sets New 1-Year High at $57.15

Shares of Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$57.15 and last traded at C$57.15, with a volume of 1210 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$55.61.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$137.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$51.50 and a 200 day moving average price of C$49.64.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. This is an increase from Olympia Financial Group’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Olympia Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.00%.

Olympia Financial Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Olympia Trust Company, operates as a non-deposit taking trust company in Canada. The company operates through Investment Account Services, Currency and Global Payments, Private Health Services Plan, Exempt Edge, Corporate and Shareholder Services, and divisions.

