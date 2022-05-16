Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Trading Down 6% on Analyst Downgrade

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) shares traded down 6% during mid-day trading on Monday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $175.00 to $130.00. The stock traded as low as $90.70 and last traded at $91.88. 26,002 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,607,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.70.

OKTA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Okta from $270.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Okta from $295.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Okta from $250.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Okta from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Okta from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.11.

In other Okta news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 2,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $307,369.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,858 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $437,045.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,537 shares of company stock valued at $2,984,147 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. Deer Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter valued at $614,155,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Okta by 2,405.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,687,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579,882 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter valued at about $240,716,000. Atreides Management LP bought a new position in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,716,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Okta by 240.4% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 864,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,184,000 after buying an additional 610,573 shares during the period. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by $0.07. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.61% and a negative net margin of 65.25%. The company had revenue of $383.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. Analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

