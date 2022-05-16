Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.35), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Ocuphire Pharma stock opened at $2.15 on Monday. Ocuphire Pharma has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $7.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 0.32.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ocuphire Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Ocuphire Pharma in a research report on Friday, March 25th.
About Ocuphire Pharma (Get Rating)
Ocuphire Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of refractive and retinal eye disorders. Its lead product candidate is Nyxol eye drops, a once-daily preservative-free eye drop formulation of phentolamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for dim light or night vision disturbances; and Phase 2b clinical trial for pharmacologically induced mydriasis, as well as that has completed Phase 2 VEGA-1 trial for presbyopia.
