Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.35), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Ocuphire Pharma stock opened at $2.15 on Monday. Ocuphire Pharma has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $7.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 0.32.

Get Ocuphire Pharma alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ocuphire Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Ocuphire Pharma in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 21,004 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 8,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

About Ocuphire Pharma (Get Rating)

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of refractive and retinal eye disorders. Its lead product candidate is Nyxol eye drops, a once-daily preservative-free eye drop formulation of phentolamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for dim light or night vision disturbances; and Phase 2b clinical trial for pharmacologically induced mydriasis, as well as that has completed Phase 2 VEGA-1 trial for presbyopia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ocuphire Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocuphire Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.