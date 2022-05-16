Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
NASDAQ:OCUP opened at $2.15 on Monday. Ocuphire Pharma has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $7.00. The company has a market cap of $41.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.37.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCUP. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ocuphire Pharma by 408.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 61,200 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma by 208.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 78,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 53,329 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $226,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.60% of the company’s stock.
Ocuphire Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ocuphire Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of refractive and retinal eye disorders. Its lead product candidate is Nyxol eye drops, a once-daily preservative-free eye drop formulation of phentolamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for dim light or night vision disturbances; and Phase 2b clinical trial for pharmacologically induced mydriasis, as well as that has completed Phase 2 VEGA-1 trial for presbyopia.

