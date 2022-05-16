Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of OBCI stock opened at $7.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a current ratio of 9.11. Ocean Bio-Chem has a 52-week low of $6.60 and a 52-week high of $15.21. The stock has a market cap of $69.42 million, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Ocean Bio-Chem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Ocean Bio-Chem’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ocean Bio-Chem by 101.6% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 124,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 62,794 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 79,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Ocean Bio-Chem by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem in the third quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, AltraVue Capital LLC increased its holdings in Ocean Bio-Chem by 5.0% during the first quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 127,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 6,050 shares during the last quarter. 8.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes appearance, performance, and maintenance products for the marine, automotive, power sports, recreational vehicle, home care, and outdoor power equipment markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers marine products, including polishes, cleaners, protectants, waxes, enzyme fuel treatments, private label products, motor and teak oils, boat washes, vinyl and teak cleaners, bilge and hull cleaners, silicone and polyurethane sealants, polysulfide sealants, gasket materials, lubricants, antifouling additives, and anti-freeze coolants; and brushes, brush handles, tie-downs, and other related accessories.

