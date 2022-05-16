Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of OBCI stock opened at $7.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a current ratio of 9.11. Ocean Bio-Chem has a 52-week low of $6.60 and a 52-week high of $15.21. The stock has a market cap of $69.42 million, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.35.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Ocean Bio-Chem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Ocean Bio-Chem’s payout ratio is 18.18%.
Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes appearance, performance, and maintenance products for the marine, automotive, power sports, recreational vehicle, home care, and outdoor power equipment markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers marine products, including polishes, cleaners, protectants, waxes, enzyme fuel treatments, private label products, motor and teak oils, boat washes, vinyl and teak cleaners, bilge and hull cleaners, silicone and polyurethane sealants, polysulfide sealants, gasket materials, lubricants, antifouling additives, and anti-freeze coolants; and brushes, brush handles, tie-downs, and other related accessories.
