Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Stake Reduced by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,503 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending were worth $163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ares Management LLC increased its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 5,096,419 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,981,000 after purchasing an additional 549,497 shares in the last quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. grew its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 4,514,890 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $33,681,000 after buying an additional 20,900 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1,526.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 4,490,368 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,701,000 after buying an additional 4,214,368 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,845,675 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,090,000 after purchasing an additional 393,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,607,628 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $19,453,000 after purchasing an additional 242,381 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OCSL opened at $7.05 on Monday. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.53 and a fifty-two week high of $7.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.42.

Oaktree Specialty Lending ( NASDAQ:OCSL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $64.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.95 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 53.18%. On average, research analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.36%. This is an increase from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.21%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.08.

In related news, Director Phyllis R. Caldwell purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.04 per share, with a total value of $35,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,208. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Mathew Pendo bought 18,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.06 per share, with a total value of $129,769.86. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 103,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,352.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 25,981 shares of company stock valued at $184,262. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

