Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

OVLY stock opened at $17.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.99. Oak Valley Bancorp has a 52-week low of $16.77 and a 52-week high of $19.75.

In other news, Director James L. Gilbert sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $26,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director H Randolph Holder, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of Oak Valley Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.25 per share, with a total value of $86,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 128,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,216,090.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 6,574 shares of company stock valued at $114,425. Corporate insiders own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fourthstone LLC bought a new position in Oak Valley Bancorp in the third quarter worth $390,000. M3F Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 288,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,046,000 after acquiring an additional 4,022 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 5,376 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Oak Valley Bancorp by 325.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.27% of the company’s stock.

Oak Valley Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the Central Valley and the Eastern Sierras. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

