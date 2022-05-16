Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
OVLY stock opened at $17.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.99. Oak Valley Bancorp has a 52-week low of $16.77 and a 52-week high of $19.75.
In other news, Director James L. Gilbert sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $26,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director H Randolph Holder, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of Oak Valley Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.25 per share, with a total value of $86,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 128,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,216,090.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 6,574 shares of company stock valued at $114,425. Corporate insiders own 19.11% of the company’s stock.
Oak Valley Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)
Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the Central Valley and the Eastern Sierras. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
