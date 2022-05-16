Nwam LLC Sells 1,464 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Nwam LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,464 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 110.3% in the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 19,392 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,439,000. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 67,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 29,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.26. 1,390,097 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,645,563. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.52 and a 200-day moving average of $47.15. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $38.94 and a 12 month high of $56.17.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

