Nwam LLC Raises Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Nwam LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,091 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 110.8% in the fourth quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.5% in the third quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $66.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,161,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,795,035. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.63 and a fifty-two week high of $82.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.96 and its 200-day moving average is $75.24.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.