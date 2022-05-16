Nwam LLC Increases Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,715 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $3,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DFAC. Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,205,000. Austin Asset Management Co Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,438,000. Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,675,000. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,457,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,927,000.

Shares of DFAC traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323,988. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.53. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $23.89 and a 52 week high of $29.33.

