Nwam LLC Has $3.83 Million Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Nwam LLC raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,823 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,606 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,342,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945,576 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 18.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,349,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,210,000 after buying an additional 2,186,042 shares during the period. Forward Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 6,347,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,993,000 after buying an additional 1,189,171 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,513,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,591,000 after buying an additional 1,203,708 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,948,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,712,000 after buying an additional 528,000 shares during the period.

SHY traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $83.20. The company had a trading volume of 33,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,592,495. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $82.67 and a 52 week high of $86.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.57.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.044 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd.

