Nwam LLC Has $3.82 Million Stock Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Nwam LLC lowered its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 104,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,140 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $3,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 214.8% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Pinterest by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PINS traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.98. The stock had a trading volume of 304,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,557,610. The firm has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.02, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.24. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.32 and a 12 month high of $81.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.18 and a 200 day moving average of $30.55.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.21. Pinterest had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PINS. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Pinterest from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.64.

In other news, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 31,913 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $812,824.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 53,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total transaction of $1,398,031.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 352,848 shares of company stock worth $8,090,398 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

