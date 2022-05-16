Nwam LLC Has $3.63 Million Holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Nwam LLC raised its holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 18,065 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $3,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 378.1% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 51,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 40,534 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Teck Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. Fractal Investments LLC acquired a new position in Teck Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,574,000. Symmetry Investments LP acquired a new position in Teck Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,038,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Teck Resources by 126.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 109,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 61,239 shares during the period. 55.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$49.53 to C$58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$54.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.33.

Shares of TECK traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.92. 180,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,801,721. Teck Resources Limited has a twelve month low of $19.32 and a twelve month high of $44.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.16, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.92.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.10. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 25.82%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Teck Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Teck Resources Limited will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is currently 6.47%.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

