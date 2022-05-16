Nwam LLC Grows Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Nwam LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 34.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,069 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,772 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its position in shares of Chevron by 402.7% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 749 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 21,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 54,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,378,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114 shares during the period. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 5,111 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. 65.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,805 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $928,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,676,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.90, for a total value of $2,458,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 362,115 shares of company stock worth $57,395,942 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:CVX traded up $4.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $172.13. 201,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,372,297. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $165.05 and its 200-day moving average is $139.09. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $92.86 and a 12-month high of $174.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The company had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 17.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 53.38%.

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Chevron from $154.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Chevron from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Chevron from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.43.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

