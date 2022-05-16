Nwam LLC Decreases Stock Position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT)

Nwam LLC cut its position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 591 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC owned 0.48% of SPDR S&P Retail ETF worth $2,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000.

NYSEARCA XRT traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $67.30. 209,080 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,138,703. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a 12 month low of $62.89 and a 12 month high of $104.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.23.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

