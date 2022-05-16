Nwam LLC Buys 2,680 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Nwam LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 40.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,227 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Visa by 236.8% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in Visa by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total value of $234,987.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $1,944,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,047 shares of company stock valued at $9,030,622. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

V has been the topic of several research analyst reports. upgraded Visa to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler lowered Visa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $283.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Cowen lowered their target price on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.24.

NYSE:V traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $197.93. 148,798 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,953,002. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $186.67 and a one year high of $252.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.88.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.58%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

