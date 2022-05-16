Nwam LLC Boosts Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Nwam LLC boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,410 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $2,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,456,745 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $251,201,000 after purchasing an additional 580,545 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,591,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $227,544,000 after acquiring an additional 283,110 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,611,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 27.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,232,434 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $176,250,000 after acquiring an additional 263,750 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 495,104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $85,376,000 after purchasing an additional 190,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Rebecca B. Liebert sold 30,086 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.90, for a total value of $3,908,171.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,207,620.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

PPG traded down $0.26 on Monday, hitting $122.10. 15,762 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,682,391. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $111.32 and a one year high of $182.97. The firm has a market cap of $28.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.15.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.25. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on PPG Industries from $199.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PPG Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.13.

PPG Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

