Nwam LLC Acquires 1,847 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Nwam LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 230.0% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 176.5% in the 4th quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
JPM has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays set a $200.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $141.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.00.
Shares of JPM stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $118.65. The stock had a trading volume of 364,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,414,875. The business’s fifty day moving average is $130.58 and its 200-day moving average is $147.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $348.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $115.37 and a 1-year high of $172.96.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.53 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.67%.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile (Get Rating)
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.
