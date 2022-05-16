Nwam LLC Acquires 1,847 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Nwam LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 230.0% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 176.5% in the 4th quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPM has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays set a $200.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $141.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,125.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 178,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of JPM stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $118.65. The stock had a trading volume of 364,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,414,875. The business’s fifty day moving average is $130.58 and its 200-day moving average is $147.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $348.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $115.37 and a 1-year high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.53 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.67%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile (Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.