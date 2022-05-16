Nwam LLC Acquires 11,345 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Nwam LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,345 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,373,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,952,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,733 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.1% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,346,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,784,977,000 after buying an additional 3,281,042 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 86.5% in the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,589,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,563,874,000 after buying an additional 12,332,190 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,887,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,346,215,000 after buying an additional 1,352,796 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,696,371 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,143,937,000 after buying an additional 444,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. MKM Partners increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com cut Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.10.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded up $1.84 on Monday, hitting $90.70. 727,384 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,076,797. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.62. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $52.10 and a 1-year high of $92.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 58.37%.

Exxon Mobil announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

