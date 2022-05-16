NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Price Target Raised to C$15.00

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$13.25 to C$15.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Cormark lifted their target price on NuVista Energy from C$16.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on NuVista Energy from C$9.50 to C$11.50 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. CIBC lifted their target price on NuVista Energy from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on NuVista Energy from C$10.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on NuVista Energy from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$12.64.

TSE NVA opened at C$11.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70. NuVista Energy has a twelve month low of C$2.48 and a twelve month high of C$12.58. The company has a market cap of C$2.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$10.81 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.80.

NuVista Energy ( TSE:NVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$323.36 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that NuVista Energy will post 1.4500001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

