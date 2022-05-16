Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.60-$3.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.51 billion-$2.62 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.70 billion.Nu Skin Enterprises also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.75-$0.85 EPS.

NUS traded down $1.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.44. 18,676 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 735,974. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.24. Nu Skin Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $39.40 and a fifty-two week high of $62.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.89.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $604.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.70 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 5.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.04%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NUS shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson raised their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nu Skin Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.60.

In related news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.27, for a total transaction of $53,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,333,390 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 360,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,415,000 after acquiring an additional 6,652 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 5,040 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $455,000. Finally, Allstate Corp raised its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 15,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

