Norinchukin Bank The Trims Stock Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Norinchukin Bank The reduced its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,134 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 3.9% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 579 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 7.3% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Paycom Software by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 196 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Paycom Software by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Paycom Software by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 128 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAYC has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $425.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $640.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Paycom Software in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $396.29.

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $288.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.15, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.54. Paycom Software, Inc. has a one year low of $259.95 and a one year high of $558.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $317.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $367.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.15. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 19.64%. The company had revenue of $353.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Paycom Software’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Holly Faurot sold 194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total transaction of $54,382.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,664,857.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 9,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.24, for a total value of $2,645,331.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,727,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,181,686.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,290 shares of company stock worth $3,934,164 over the last 90 days. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

