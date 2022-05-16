Norinchukin Bank The Trims Stock Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Norinchukin Bank The lowered its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 394.7% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 139.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. 84.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AJG shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $173.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $193.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.30.

Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $162.02 on Monday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $135.50 and a 52 week high of $187.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.69, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.36. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 44.93%.

In related news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 42,600 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $6,732,078.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 7,500 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,215,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 131,217 shares of company stock valued at $20,447,149. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

