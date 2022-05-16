Norinchukin Bank The Trims Stock Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Norinchukin Bank The lessened its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,954 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DRI. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 18.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,013,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,425,548,000 after buying an additional 2,493,801 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,321,477 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $350,675,000 after acquiring an additional 16,525 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,061,528 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $312,260,000 after acquiring an additional 295,897 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 19.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,452,192 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $219,962,000 after purchasing an additional 232,746 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,217,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $183,371,000 after purchasing an additional 61,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $128.07 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $130.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.34. The stock has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.04 and a 52-week high of $164.28.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 36.26%. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 55.42%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DRI shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $176.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.05.

In related news, Director Juliana L. Chugg purchased 1,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $129.01 per share, with a total value of $248,344.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

