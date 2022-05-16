Norinchukin Bank The Sells 80 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Norinchukin Bank The trimmed its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 0.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,056,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,157,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 10.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 184,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,592,000 after buying an additional 16,934 shares during the last quarter. 79.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 12,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.83, for a total value of $5,995,988.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,629,841.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.05, for a total value of $135,805.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,928 shares in the company, valued at $948,672.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,762 shares of company stock worth $7,252,245 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GWW shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $510.00 to $565.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $392.00 to $432.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $517.89.

NYSE:GWW opened at $477.33 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $499.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $494.31. The firm has a market cap of $24.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.55. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $391.16 and a one year high of $529.91.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.16 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 53.07% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 26.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.67%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

