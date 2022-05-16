Norinchukin Bank The Sells 464 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Norinchukin Bank The cut its position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,706 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Tapestry during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Tapestry during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tapestry during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Tapestry during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Tapestry during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Joanne C. Crevoiserat bought 5,700 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $197,220.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Tapestry from $48.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Tapestry from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tapestry in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Tapestry from $67.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Tapestry in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.88.

NYSE:TPR opened at $31.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.45 and its 200-day moving average is $38.45. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.39 and a 1-year high of $48.01.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Tapestry’s payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

