Norinchukin Bank The Sells 1,493 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Norinchukin Bank The lessened its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,149 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,493 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 125.6% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

BK has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.86.

NYSE:BK opened at $43.46 on Monday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $41.76 and a twelve month high of $64.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.71. The company has a market cap of $35.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.15.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.86. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 22.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 33.66%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile (Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.