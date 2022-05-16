Norinchukin Bank The Raises Stock Holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tredje AP fonden purchased a new stake in Regency Centers in the fourth quarter worth $1,371,000. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the fourth quarter worth $1,360,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 130,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,805,000 after acquiring an additional 33,348 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 15,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the fourth quarter worth $1,072,000. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

REG stock opened at $67.89 on Monday. Regency Centers Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.48 and a fifty-two week high of $78.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.08.

Regency Centers ( NASDAQ:REG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.69. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 39.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 89.93%.

In other news, Director Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 4,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total value of $302,277.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

REG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Compass Point cut their target price on Regency Centers from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Regency Centers from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Regency Centers from $73.00 to $67.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Regency Centers from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.27.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

