Norinchukin Bank The Has $1.90 Million Stock Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in UDR were worth $1,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UDR. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of UDR by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in UDR by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in UDR by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in UDR by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its stake in UDR by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UDR. Mizuho lowered their price target on UDR from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet cut UDR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of UDR from $63.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.68.

NYSE UDR opened at $48.78 on Monday. UDR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.08 and a fifty-two week high of $61.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.54. The firm has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.51). UDR had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 4.79%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 298.05%.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

