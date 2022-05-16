Norinchukin Bank The Has $1.38 Million Stock Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Norinchukin Bank The trimmed its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,931 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in LKQ were worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 241.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives increased its position in LKQ by 3,788.9% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in LKQ during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in LKQ by 86.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of LKQ in the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on LKQ. Barrington Research raised shares of LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of LKQ from $62.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.20.

In other LKQ news, Director Patrick Berard sold 702 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total transaction of $34,903.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at $586,994.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $51.09 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.67. LKQ Co. has a 52 week low of $42.36 and a 52 week high of $60.43. The company has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.88.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. LKQ had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.81%.

LKQ Company Profile (Get Rating)

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.