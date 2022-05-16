Norinchukin Bank The Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Norinchukin Bank The lessened its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,418 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,224 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MRO. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 22.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,584,777 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $62,444,000 after buying an additional 851,968 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the third quarter worth $447,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 71,166 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 6.9% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 286,849 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,921,000 after acquiring an additional 18,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 16.9% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 18,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Marathon Oil news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 298,914 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $7,457,904.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 27,174 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total value of $655,165.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,180,065 shares of company stock worth $29,703,167 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

MRO stock opened at $27.00 on Monday. Marathon Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $10.41 and a twelve month high of $29.00. The company has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.04. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 35.01%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is presently 9.76%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MRO. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Monday, February 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet upgraded Marathon Oil from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.94.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

