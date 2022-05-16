Norinchukin Bank The Decreases Stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Norinchukin Bank The lessened its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,503 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 49,262 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,313,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the third quarter worth about $7,100,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 18.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 166,898 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $15,799,000 after acquiring an additional 26,397 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,845,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FANG opened at $133.43 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.09. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $65.93 and a one year high of $147.99. The company has a market capitalization of $23.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.44. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 34.17%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 24.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.46%.

In other news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $350,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael P. Cross sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $556,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,319,960 in the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FANG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.58.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

