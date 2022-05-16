Norinchukin Bank The Acquires 2,670 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 17.1% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,532,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 4.8% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. now owns 18,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNP has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.07.

CNP stock opened at $31.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.97 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.46.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.98%.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

