Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV

Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV lessened its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,211 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 141.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 140 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven F. Leer sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.51, for a total transaction of $185,857.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total value of $256,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NSC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $262.00 to $273.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $308.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $299.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.41.

NSC stock traded down $2.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $247.10. The company had a trading volume of 732,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,420,664. The stock has a market cap of $58.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.36. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $238.62 and a one year high of $299.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $265.24 and a 200-day moving average of $274.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 21.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.81 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the railroad operator to buy up to 14.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.03%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

