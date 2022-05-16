NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) Stock Price Up 5% After Insider Buying Activity

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) traded up 5% during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $12.58 and last traded at $12.50. 463 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 298,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.91.

Specifically, Director Group L. P. Column purchased 83,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.25 per share, with a total value of $935,718.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,012,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,393,471.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 38.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get NGM Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NGM. Raymond James downgraded shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.57.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.35.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.04. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 35.35% and a negative net margin of 162.11%. Sell-side analysts predict that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 30.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. boosted its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the first quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 311,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,747,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 2,163.4% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. 58.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:NGM)

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.